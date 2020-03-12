There is still much to be determined regarding a March 5 structure fire that occurred around 8 p.m. at 249 Appleby Street in Harris Park.
What is known, however, is that circumstances surrounding the incident were “suspicious,” and that two local firefighters were transported to Denver for medical attention with second, third and fourth-degree burns after responding to the call.
Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Olson was initially at the residence in response to call reporting a suspicious green automobile in the driveway. The suspicious automobile was gone when Deputy Olson arrived, but he observed smoke emanating from eaves of the structure.
Deputy Olson contacted the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, and shortly thereafter PCFPD Fire Chief Joe Burgett arrived on the scene.
“Whether the property was occupied was unknown, so we determined we needed to make entry into the home,” Burgett said. “There was smoke on the first floor, but there was no heat. Then, there was a partial collapse of the first floor into the basement. Obviously, that’s when we learned that the origin of the fire was also in the basement.”
Dylan Castello, 26, was swept into the basement when the first floor collapsed, and it was there where he sustained serious burn injuries. Castello sustained second to fourth-degree burns on his right hand, with first-degree burns on his right arm, shoulder and back.
Castello also suffered third-degree circumferential burns on his left wrist. He had skin graft surgery March 9, and the procedure went well.
A career PCFPD firefighter, whose name has not been released, rescued Castello from the basement and sustained second and third-degree burns to both wrists.
“This situation would have been much worse had it not been for the actions of this firefighter,” Burgett said.
Burgett said that both firefighters were expected to recover fully from their injuries.
“Physically, they will be allright,” he said.
“These were very suspicious circumstances, and access to the property, as well as the structure itself, is very difficult,” Burgett explained. “The windows were boarded up, and the doors were all padlocked. Getting in was actually not so hard, but problems could have occurred if that point of access had been shut off to us for any reason.”
Burgett reported that the cause of the fire was not yet known, but that investigators were currently working to make that determination. One such investigator was Evergreen Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jim King.
“We have pinned down the area of origin, but have not been able to identify a specific ignition source as of yet,” King said. “What I’m hoping is that more information becomes available, or that somebody provides us with information.”
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the property has been examined by an investigator, but that no evidence of criminal activity exists at this time.
Meanwhile, Castello’s estimated hospitalization is expected to be approximately three weeks. His recovery will be extended, and will include both physical and occupational therapy, according to PCFPD.
The PCFPD Facebook page stated the following with regards to Castello:
“Firefighter Castello is a dedicated volunteer firefighter with us. He joined PCFPD in 2019 after completing our rigorous fire fighting academy. Firefighter Castello works as an arborist, as you can imagine this incident will impact his ability to work for a while. Your support is very much appreciated, not only by firefighter Castello and his family, but also by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District members and our families.”
More than $6,625 has been raised thus far to assist in Castello’s recovery, and others can provide assistance by donating through www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-firefighter-dylan-castello/donate?member=3829662.
“I want to thank everybody so much for all this overwhelming support,” Castello stated through the PCFPD facebook page. “It is my pleasure and honor to serve this community. As a firefighter, it is wonderful to see the community return the appreciation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.