As usual, the musical entertainment will be non-stop, the rodeo will provide memorable spills and thrills, and the competition will be fierce amongst Park County 4-H participants showing off the results of their hard work in open animal shows ranging from traditional cattle to yak and swine.
Visual arts, great food, shooting and archery competitions, and the always-entertaining catch-an-animal competition will also be part of the 99-year tradition known as the Park County Fair. The fair, and all associated activities, will be held in Fairplay, July 16-21.
Educational classes, seminars and informational booths too numerous to list will also be a part of the activities offered. For those seeking a little less information and a little more relaxation and self-indulgence, the Beer Barn and pancake breakfast should come in handy.
The Exhibit Hall, Celebrity Goat Show, Junior Livestock Auction, Pig Roast, Crabtree Carnival, Chili Cook-off and 2019 4-H Royalty Coronation will also serve to keep fair attendees of all ages occupied and engaged.
The 2019 Park County Fair Royalty, consisting of Ellie Woodward (Queen), Nisa Garcia (Queen Attendant) and Chloe Hock (Princess) have been highly visible, serving as ambassadors throughout the year at various events.
“As a participant and a spectator, I can assure you that the Park County Fair is an event you don’t want to miss,” said Woodward. “I truly believe the Park County Fair is The Finest In The Land.”
The fair gets underway in earnest July 17 with the opening of the Exhibit Hall, the 4-H English & Western Show, the County Employee and Family BBQ, the Tiny Tots Open Livestock Show, a pie-eating contest, a magic show by hypnotist/magician Michael Mezmer, and Movie Night.
A complete listing of all scheduled activities, as well as rules, regulations and requirements for all competitive events is offered online at www.parkcountyfair.com.
Schedule
Saturday, July 13
7 a.m., County Shoot, Como Shooting Range
10 a.m., Open Shoot, Como Shooting Range
Tuesday, July 16
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4-H General Projects & Interviews, Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Open Class Exhibit Entries, Exhibit Hall
3 p.m., Open Judging (Hall Closed), Exhibit Hall
Wednesday, July 17
7 a.m. – noon, Vet Check, Bullet Road. All animals must be vet-checked or have a certificate of health before unloading. All includes cattle, yak, horses, swine, lambs, goats, llamas, small animals, fowl and dogs, 4-H and open class.
7 a.m. – noon, Weigh In, Scale House
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open
10 a.m., 4-H Rabbit Hopping, Fair Barn
11:30 a.m., 4-H at Show, Small Animal Barn
noon– 5 p.m. 4-H Dog Show, Fair Barn
1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4-H Rabbit Show, Small Animal Barn
3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 4-H Poultry Show, Small Animal Barn
5:30 p.m., Small Animal Round Robin, Fair Barn
7 p.m., Bingo Night, Event Tent
Thursday, July 18
7 a.m. – noon, Vet Check, Bullet Road: All animals must be vet-checked or have a certificate of health before unloading. All includes cattle, yak, horses, swine, lambs, goats, llamas, small animals, fowl and dogs, 4-H and open class.
8 a.m., 4-H English & Western Show, South Arena
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 4-H Horse Trail Course, South Arena
Noon, County Employee Family BBQ, Event Tent
Noon, Tiny Tots and Open Livestock Show, Fair Barn
1 p.m., Pie Eating Contest, Event Tent
1:30 p.m., 4-H Gymkhana, South Arena
4 p.m., 4-H Swine Show, Fair Barn Stage
6 p.m., Chili Cook-off Fundraiser, Event Tent
7 p.m., Royalty Coronation, Event Tent
8 p.m., Mezmer Magik, Event Tent
9 p.m., Family Movie Night, Fair Barn
Friday, July 19
7 a.m., Vet Check, Bullet Road
8 a.m. – noon, 4-H Ranch Horse, South Arena
9 a.m., 4-H Goat Show, Fair Barn
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open
12:30 p.m., 4-H Lamb Show, Fair Barn
1:30 p.m., 4-H Breeding Ewes Show, Fair Barn
2 p.m., Lamb/Goat Lead Show, Fair Barn
2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vet Check, Bullet Road: All animals must check in before unloading
2:30 p.m., 4-H Breeding Heifers Show, Fair Barn
3 p.m., 4-H Market Beef Show, Fair Barn
6 p.m., Park County Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena: Admission ages 15+ $5; under 15 free
8,p.m., Trancenosis Show, Event Tent
Noon – 9 p.m, Beer Garden open
Saturday, July 20
7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Vet Check, Bullet Road: All animals must be vet checked or have a health certificate before unloading
8 a.m. – noon, 4-H Large Animal Round Robin, Fair Barn
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., True West Barrel Racing, Joe Linch Arena
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall Open
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Open Gymkhana (registration 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.), South Arena
Noon – 2 p.m., Celebrity Goat Show, Fair Barn
2:30 p.m., Fair Presentations, Fair Barn
3 p.m., Junior Livestock Auction, Fair Barn
5 p.m. – 7 p.m., PCLC Pig Roast/Buyers Dinner, Event Tent
6 p.m., Park County Fair Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena, Admission - ages 15+ $5; under 15 free
7:30 p.m. 4-H Animals Released
8 p.m., Richie Law, free concert, Brannan Outdoor Stage
Noon – 9 p.m, Beer Garden open
Sunday, July 21
7:30 a.m., Cowboy Church, Event Tent
8:30 a.m., Pancake Breakfast, Event Tent
9 a.m. - noon, Vet Check, Bullet Road: All animals must be vet checked or have a health certificate before unloading
9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Stick Horse Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena
10 a.m. – noon, pick up exhibits, Exhibit Hall
10 a.m., carnival opens
10 a.m., Mutton Bustin’, Greased Pig, and Catch an Animal, Joe Linch Arena
11 a.m., Ranch Rodeo, Joe Linch Arena: Admission - ages 15+ $5; under 15 free
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Beer Garden open
