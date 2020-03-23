The 11th Judicial District will be operating with reduced staff and will focus on matters of immediate concern for public safety, the district announced Friday in a press release.
All courthouses will remain open; however, staff and hours will be reduced and only those who have qualifying business in the courthouse will be allowed inside.
Clerk of court’s office will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jurors and jury trials
- All civil jury trials set before June 1 are vacated. Judges and parties should be in phone contact about rescheduling.
- All criminal trials set before April 3 are vacated unless the case is in imminent danger of being dismissed for speedy trial reasons.
- All or most jury calls for a return date between March 17 and April 3 have been canceled.
Any jurors receiving a summons for this time period and who contact the jury commissioner with COVID-19 concerns will have their service postponed consistent with this order.
Any juror who appears on a summons during the above time period will have their service postponed.
Case types that may be heard
Cases that will continue to be heard are public safety matters, including:
- Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings.
- Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders.
- Crim.P. Rule 5 advisement for incarcerated persons and initial setting of bail.
- Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant.
- Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.
- Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases.
- Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings.
- Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator.
- Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention.
- Emergency mental health proceedings.
- Other proceedings deemed necessary by the chief judge (in consultation with the presiding judicial officer) to prevent a substantial risk of imminent financial hardship or imminent risk to health, safety or welfare of an individual or members of the community.
When hearings are conducted for public safety matters, courts will discourage in-person participation and encourage and accommodate telephone and/or video appearance for all participants.
Visitors to the courthouse will only be permitted to enter for the following reasons:
To file:
- Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings.
- Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders.
- Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator.
Jurors:
- Jurors with a summons and instructions to report.
Participants:
To the following certain proceedings, to include attorneys, witnesses, victims, law enforcement and press:
- Criminal proceedings that have not previously been continued.
- Crim.P.Rule 5 advisement for incarcerated persons and initial setting of bail.
- Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant.
- Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.
- Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases.
- Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings.
- Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention.
- Emergency mental health proceedings.
If the case type is not criminal and is not one of the case types mentioned above, the case has likely been continued. The clerk of court should be contacted to determine the next court date.
If the case is a criminal case, the clerk of court or the attorney on the case should be contacted to determine if the case has been continued or if a phone appearance has been ordered.
Gloves, masks and other preventive measures
Until further notice, the court will permit persons to wear surgical masks and gloves in court and probation buildings if they so desire. Persons may also take small plastic containers of hand sanitizer into court and probation buildings.
COVID-19 exposure
If the information above applies, but a person with business at the court has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days, the instructions below will be followed:
Witnesses subpoenaed in a case, please do not enter the courthouse. Contact the attorney or party issuing the subpoena to explain the circumstances and discuss the options available.
Jurors summoned to report for jury duty, please do not enter the courthouse. Submit a postponement request as soon as possible and your jury service will be rescheduled.
Participants to a case, please do not enter the courthouse. Contact the clerk of court or your attorney for further instructions.
Information
Information about the court’s operating status, including services available remotely, will be posted at
courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Index.cfm?District_ID=11.
For general questions about a case or matter, use the contact information below.
For cases or questions in Chaffee County, email dana.petri@judicial.state.co.us, fax 719-539-6281 or call 719-539-2561.
In Fremont County email FremontCountyClerk@judicial.state.co.us, fax 719-204-2275 or call 719-269-0100.
Those with a collection or payment matter can call 719-269-0100 ext. 2205 and leave a message, and someone will call back.
For probationers, call your probation officer directly, email your probation officer at firstname.lastname@judicial.state.co.us or call Probation Department at 719-529-2855 in Chaffee County or 719-269-0155 in Fremont County.
When leaving a message, indicate the level of urgency. Due to a high volume of calls and emails, allow 24 hours for a response.
