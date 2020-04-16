In a press release from the Park County Coroner’s Office, dated April 12, the county announced the first death related to the coronavirus.
“The Park County Coroner’s Office can confirm that a 39-year-old male resident of Florida died from COVID-19 at a residence in the county on April 11, 2020. Park County Public Health conducted a disease-tracing investigation and have determined that the risk to Park County Citizens is low. We remind you to follow recommended guidelines for social distancing, using a face cover in public and stay at home unless absolutely necessary to leave.”
He tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering cardiac arrest.
According to Sheriff Tom McGraw, the person was staying in a short-term rental property in the county. He was working with a group of construction workers, all from out of state.
The board of county commissioners held a special planning meeting April 14, at 10:15 a.m., to draw up guidelines about keeping the county safe from out-of-county visitors, especially visitors using short-term rentals.
The meeting was available to the public using the Zoom meeting application, and a link to the session was posted in the meeting agenda.
The guidelines, posted to the commissioner’s website, read “discussion related to a proposed Park County health order to restrict non-county resident’s road access and closure of all short-term rentals.”
Commissioner Richard Elsner was concerned about stretching the fire and emergency employees.
“We don’t have the services to protect problems coming into the county,” Elsner said. “We need to protect our EM services.”
Elsner does not think the county needs to shut down roads, but he thinks that anyone coming up to the mountains should have enough water, gas and protective gear, and should not stop at any of our businesses.
“Follow what the governor ordered,” Elsner said.
The weekend of April 11 and 12, the Sheriff said the county experienced hundreds of vehicles headed into the county, filled with people who intended to recreate, and decided not to follow the Governor’s recommendations to stay at home.
The Sheriff indicates that any ordinance decided on would be under a “soft” enforcement, and that he is not interested in arresting or jailing any visitors to the county. But he would like to see the electronic signs that the county owns, to display some message about the health order.
The Sheriff didn’t think road closures would be necessary, or even possible. But the county needs to educate the owners of short-term rentals about a possible ban.
Commissioner Mike Brazell noted that even in the county, at a convenience store that he recently visited, there was a lack of masks, both on customers and employees.
“It looked like a bunch of hillbillies,” Brazell said. “No masks.”
Commissioner Ray Douglas said “we are trying to keep Park County safe, not trying to stamp on anyone’s rights. But there is a fine line.”
Elsner thinks the timing of the health ordinance should only exist until the governor decides to rescind his stay-at-home orders.
The commissioners will continue to modify and fine-tune their ordinance, mainly targeting short-term rentals and educating the public. Thursday, April 16, they will vote on a final resolution, unless the commissioners decide to extend the deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.