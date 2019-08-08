Come support Lake George Fire Protection District at the Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Aug. 17, 4:30 p.m. to 6 or 6:30 p.m., depending on turnout. Come to Lake George Fire Station 1 at 8951 County  Road 90, and enjoy live music by Donna Sue DeLisle; meet our partner agencies, Flight for Life Helicopter and Ute Pass Regional Health Service District Ambulance; see our new trucks; and fill your belly with spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Donations welcome. For more information, phone 719-748-3022or email susan@lakegeorgefire.com. Donations can also be sent to Lake George Fire, PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827.

