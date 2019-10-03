The Central Colorado UAS Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to promote the safe and legal use of drones (small unmanned aerial vehicles) in public safety, recreation, education and industry.
Our next meeting is Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 to about 10:30 a.m., at the Central Colorado Regional Airport conference room in Buena Vista.
Our special guest, Vic Moss, has been using drone technology in his photography business for many years. He is involved in education as a principal with The Drone U, and is active with the FAA and industry on many different levels.
Vic recently was able to fly Mile High Stadium during a football game, and to get extraordinary footage from a national park in Utah.
