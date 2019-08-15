The 39th Ed Snell Memorial Race from Fairplay to Alma will take place Saturday, Aug. 17. Registration in Alma will be 8 to 9:30 a.m.
The Walkers bus leaves the Stone Church in Alma at 8:30, and the walkers start in Fairplay at 9 a.m.
The Runners bus leaves the Stone Church in Alma at 9:35, and the runners start in Fairplay at 10 a.m.
Pre-register for $25, age 14 and over. Find entry fee online at http://almafoundation.com. On the day of the race, entry fee is $30 for 15 and older, $15 for 14 and under.
Lunch and awards will be in Alma after the finish of the race.
