The Bailey Public Library will be holding its annual since forever Book Faire, Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will be held at the Bailey Library, downstairs in the Community Room.
All donated items from the past year will be available at special pricing.
Volunteer to help, and receive five free books. Bailey Library is located at 350 Bulldogger Road. Call 303-838-5539 for more information.
