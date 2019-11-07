Featuring the Junior Company, “Willy Wonka, Jr.” is the story of an enigmatic candy manufacturer and the contest he devises to reward five children with a tour of his factory and candy for life. There is a catch: the children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules while in the factory, or suffer the consequences. Join them in this exciting and entertaining musical. StageDoor Theatre is located at 25797 Conifer Road, in Aspen Park. Performances will be Nov. 15 through 23, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets: $12 - $14, 20% discount for groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets at www.stagedoortheatre.org, or call the box office at 303-838-0809.

