The Central Colorado UAS Club kicks off 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 9 a.m. at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista. In addition to our regular informative agenda, this month we feature local meteorologist Mal Sillars. Since wind is perhaps the most impactful weather issue we face as drone pilots, he will give us an overview of wind and help us understand the local influences in Chaffee County and the mountains.
We would love to have you join us to find out what’s happening with this dynamic aviation club.
