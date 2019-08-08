Invest a little sweat equity in your future hiking and biking adventures. Wild Connections, Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers and U.S. Forest Service South Park Ranger District, with strong financial support from the Park County Land and Water Trust Fund, are building an ADA-accessible boardwalk over the beaver ponds just north of Fairplay, whichwill allow hikers and mountain bikers to access Forest Service Trail 747, submerged for many years by the healthy local beaver population. This trail will join a larger network of existing trails, eventually connecting Fairplay and Breckenridge for non-motorized recreationists.
Join us for one day or all three project days set for Aug. 16, 17 and 18.. Camping and all meals are provided for free, and the fun never ends.
Register here: https://tockify.com/wrvcalendar/detail/211/1565935200000.
