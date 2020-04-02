Friends of the Bailey Library Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 at the Library is cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Friends’ indomitable spirit has for many years made it through rain, sleet, snow and anything else Mother Nature has thrown at the Egg Hunt. We have finally met our match with this virus. The health of our community is priority. Many thanks to the Crow Hill Bible Church for their willingness to help. We all look forward to next year.

