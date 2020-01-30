Please save the date of Saturday, Feb. 1, to attend the next meeting of the Central Colorado UAS Club. Our mission is to provide an informal and social gathering for pilots and owners of UAS (aka drones), and those interested in learning more about UAS and their positive applications in society. Our meeting will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista.
This month will feature Michael Fronapfel, Director of Planning and Development at Centennial Airport. He has been instrumental in helping integrate UAS into the Class D airspace around Centennial, and finding interesting uses for Centennial Operations. He will discuss drones from an airport management perspective.
Sign up by email ccuasclub@gmail.com; visit our website at tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club, or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/ccuasclub/.
