Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon will be bringing providers and resources to area seniors. This is your chance to be seen and have your needs be heard by those who can help. Come out and support us in bringing needed services, businesses and providers for our seniors, at Platte Canyon High School, Friday, Oct. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by House Call Hearing, Snowy Peak Community Services, Park County Human Services, and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District.

