The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 in Park County, Colo., calls for nominations of school director candidates for the ballot of the regular biennial school election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Two directors will be elected for four-year terms. A candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months. A person is ineligible if they been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person shall file a notice of intention to be a candidate, and a nomination petition signed by 25 electors who are registered to vote in the school district.
Petitions may be picked up at the School District office, 57393 U.S. Highway 285 Bailey.
Office hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Petition deadline: Aug. 30, 2019, 3:30 p.m.
