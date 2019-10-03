To bring awareness to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month, October, and the importance of safe sleep practices for infants, the Best Start Program will be traveling across southern Colorado to increase awareness of the program. At each stop, program staff will invite the community to enroll in the program, get a free baby box, sleep sack and diapers as well as other resources to welcome their new little one.
Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation will deliver baby boxes to new and expecting families at the Fairplay Library at 400 Front Street on Tuesday, Oct. 8, noon to 3 p.m.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1025352011133681/ or www.coloradobeststartprogram.org.
