Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Wellness U is offering the National Diabetes Prevention Program in Salida.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifestyle-change program designed to prevent Type 2 diabetes.
This program introduces those who are prediabetic or at risk of developing diabetes to healthy habits needed for preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes.
Classes are free and will begin Aug. 27 and will take place Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on the second floor in the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
To register, visit hrrmc.com/events and enter “National Diabetes” in the Events Search section, or call 719-530-2057.
