Attend the Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity Mac & Cheese Bake-Off/Silent Auction fundraiser, presented by TBK Bank, on Wednesday, July 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort has generously donated use of their pavilion. Proceeds will benefit Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity.
Attendees vote on their favorite Mac and Cheese dishes. Salad, dessert and a cash bar will be available. We will have a silent auction, and entertainment provided. Prizes will be awarded in individual and restaurant categories.
Tickets for adults: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; children 12 and under, $5. Free for all bakers. The silent auction closes at 7:15 p.m., winners announced at 7:30.
For information, registration or tickets: www.chaffeehabitat.org; Cristian Brollier at cristian@chaffeehabitat.org; PJ Hedman at pj@chaffeehabitat.org; or call 719-395-0482.
