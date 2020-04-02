PLEASE NOTE
Many meeting places have closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Please check to see that your event or meeting is still taking place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
7:30-11:30 a.m. — VFW Post 8661 Legendary all-you-can-eat Country Breakfast at PC Community Center on CR64 at US 285 in Shawnee. $9 for adults, $5 for children 7-12.
9 a.m. — Rocky Mtn Alanon Family Group, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3 p.m. — Common Ground AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
5:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Table AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
MONDAY, APRIL 6
9 - 11 a.m. – Rocky Mountain Rural Health Outreach, free health screenings and info on Medicaid, insurance etc. At Alma Town Hall.
10 a.m. – CareGivers Support Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, The Manse – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
11 a.m. — Story Hour, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, 303-838-5539.
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Hamburger Helpers 4-H Club - Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church, 106 Rosalie Road
7 p.m. — Fairplay Board of Trustees, Regular meeting at the Town Hall, 901 Main Street.
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
1 - 4 p.m. — Park County Advisory Board on the Environment (ABE), meets at the Developmental Services Building in Fairplay. All meetings open to the public and the agenda is posted in Park County offices on Main Street in Fairplay.
4:30 p.m. — Lake George Fire Protection District. Board of Directors meeting. Firehouse in Lake George.
6 p.m. — Tuesday Nite Beginners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6 p.m. Work session, 7 p.m. Alma Board of Trustees & Town Council, Regular meeting. Alma Town Hall.
7-9 p.m. — Hartsel Volunteer Fire Training Meeting at station #1 in Hartsel.
7 p.m. — Hooves, Paws N More 4-H Club, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Meal for Seniors at South Park Senior Center, 296 Sixth Street, Fairplay $6 donation, 719-836-1455.
Noon — 12 O’Clock High Alanon Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
Noon — Mountain Women AA Meeting, Evergreen Lutheran Church (Hwy. 73).
6 p.m. — North-West Fire Protection District, Board of Directors regular meeting at fire station #2, south of Fairplay. 719-836-3150.
6 - 9 p.m. — Jam night and potluck at the Florissant Grange. 719-748-0358.
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Will-O-Wisp Metropolitan District Meeting, open to public at the District Treatment plant, 956 Wisp Creek Dr.
7 p.m. — Park County Republican Women, 880 Bogue Street, Fairplay.
7 p.m. — Prayer Meeting, South Park Christian Chapel, 385 9th Street, Fairplay. 303-520-7958.
7:30 p.m. — AA Meeting, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Widow’s Oil Pantry at Harris Park Bible Church. http://www.harrisparkbiblechurch.org.
5 p.m. — Hartsel Fire Protection District Board at station #1 in Hartsel. Public is invited. Hartselfire.org
5 p.m. — Men’s Reprieve AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:15 p.m. – AA Weekly Meetings, South Park Community Church, Fellowship Hall – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
6:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
10 a.m. — Storytime at Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Dr., Florissant. 719-748-3939.
Noon — Silverset senior lunch at Platte Canyon Community Center. For info, call Juanita at 303-838-5409.
6:30 p.m. — Clean & Serene AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
6:30 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
8 a.m. — Men’s AA Group, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
9 a.m. — The Burland Homeowners Association at Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church, 106 Rosalie Road, Bailey. Info: www.burlandhomeowners.org.
9-11 a.m. — Mountain Women AA, Evergreen Lutheran Church (County Road 73).
9:30 a.m. — Adult Children of Alcoholics Meetings, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Saturday Speakeasy AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 - 9 p.m. Ridge Runners, Rounds start at 7 followed by Squares. Meets at Aspen Park Community Center. Call 248-515-2370 or 303-816-1842.
