Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for December 16 – 20
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Brownie, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: EARLY RELEASE - SACK LUNCH: Turkey and Ham Club Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Veggie Stick, Sun Chips, Fruit, Milk
Friday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Carrots, Salad, Brownie, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Thursday: EARLY RELEASE - No Lunch
Friday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for December 16 – 19
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: French Toast Sticks or Cereal, Eggs, Banana, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Dried Fruit, Milk
Thursday: South Park Egg Sandwich or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Campfire Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Fish Sticks, Broccoli, Pears, Blueberry Muffin, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: Deli Turkey Sandwich, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
