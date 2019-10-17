Fire Adapted Bailey, Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon and Platte Canyon Fire Protection District invite you to a Wildfire Evacuation Planning for senior citizens workshop.
Learn how to get out alive when the fire comes. What should you pack? When should you leave? What if the road is blocked? How do you shelter in place? What are your areas of refuge? What about your animals and pets? Learn the answers to these questions and more. Participants will complete their own written, personalized wildfire plan.
Meet at Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Fire Station #2 at the top of Crow Hill, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.