The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will host a bake sale on Monday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) in the hospital’s Café Conference Room, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida. Cookies, cakes, pies, muffins and other baked goods made by HRRMC Auxiliary volunteers will be for sale. Payment is by cash or check only.
Proceeds will go toward the HRRMC Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, as well as departmental needs and equipment for HRRMC. For more information, call 719-530-2218.
