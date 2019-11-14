SUNDAY,
9 a.m. — Rocky Mtn Alanon Family Group, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3 p.m. — Common Ground AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
5:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Table AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
MONDAY,
10 a.m. – CareGivers Support Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, The Manse – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
11 a.m. — Story Hour, Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, 303-838-5539.
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
4-6 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support group. Mt. Evans Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Dr., Evergreen. 303-674-6400.
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Fairplay Board of Trustees, Regular meeting at the Town Hall, 901 Main Street.
TUESDAY,
Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
4:30 p.m. – Columbine Kids 4-H Club, Fairplay Community Center, 808 Bogue Street
6 p.m. — South Park Ambulance District, Board of Directors meeting at 911 Castello Ave., Fairplay. 719-836-2055 ext 5.
6 p.m. — Tuesday Nite Beginners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6 p.m. Work session, 7 p.m. Alma Board of Trustees & Town Council, Regular meeting. Alma Town Hall.
7-9 p.m. — Hartsel Volunteer Fire Training Meeting at station #1 in Hartsel.
WEDNESDAY,
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Meal for Seniors at South Park Senior Center, 296 Sixth Street, Fairplay $6 donation, 719-836-1455.
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rural Health Outreach, free health screenings and info on Medicaid, insurance etc. At Highline Cafe in Hartsel. Questions? Call 719-836-2169 or email info@rmrh.org.
Noon — 12 O’Clock High Alanon Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
Noon — Mountain Women AA Meeting, Evergreen Lutheran Church (Hwy. 73).
1 p.m. – Park County Mental Health Alliance Monthly Meeting, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Station #2 – 153 Delwood Drive, Bailey
6 - 9 p.m. — Jam night and potluck at the Florissant Grange. 719-748-0358.
6:15 p.m. – AA Weekly Meetings, South Park Community Church, Fellowship Hall – 300 6th Street, Fairplay
6:30 p.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
7 p.m. — Prayer Meeting, South Park Christian Chapel, 385 9th Street, Fairplay. 303-520-7958.
7:30 p.m. — AA Meeting, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
THURSDAY,
9:15-11:30 a.m. – MOPS care for children 0-K and some adult time for their mothers at Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 CR 64 Bailey. 303-838-4409 or pcccsecretary@qwestoffice.net
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — La Leche League Conifer/Evergreen, Mother to mother breast feeding support and information. Open to Park County women as well as the 285 Corridor. Evergreen Lutheran Church 5980 County Road 73. Jeannine 303-960-7438. Noon — Mountain Nooners AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Widow’s Oil Pantry at Harris Park Bible Church. http://www.harrisparkbiblechurch.org.
4 p.m. – Board of the Friends of the Bailey Library, at the Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, downstairs meeting room.
4:30 p.m. — RE-2 School Board, workshop held in the Board room in Administration office, 640 Hathaway St.
5 p.m. — Men’s Reprieve AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — Razor’s Edge Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
6:30 p.m. — RE-2 School Board, regular meeting held in the Board room in Administration office, 640 Hathaway St.
FRIDAY,
10 a.m. — Storytime at Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Dr., Florissant. 719-748-3939.
6:30 p.m. — Clean & Serene AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
SATURDAY,
6:30 a.m. — Three for All AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
8 a.m. — Men’s AA Group, Church of Transfiguration, 27640 Highway 74, Evergreen.
9-11 a.m. — Mountain Women AA, Evergreen Lutheran Church (County Road 73).
9:30 a.m. — Adult Children of Alcoholics Meetings, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
11 a.m. — Saturday Speakeasy AA Meeting, Mountain Club (285 & Calfee Gulch).
1-3 p.m. — Discussions and answers to questions about Burland Fiber Broadband project, at Coffee Shack, 12 Rosalie Road. We’ll buy you a coffee.
7 - 9 p.m. Ridge Runners, Rounds start at 7 followed by Squares. Meets at Aspen Park Community Center. Call 248-515-2370 or 303-816-1842.
Help us keep your community calendar up to date. If a date or time is incorrect, or if you wish to add or delete an item, please call us at 303-838-4423, or e-mail: info@theflume. com.
