South Park School District RE-2

Menus for October 21 – 24

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Waffles or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Strawberry Cup, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Biscuits and Gravy or Cereal, Eggs, Peaches, Dried Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Potato Triangle or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Baked Ziti, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Juice, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for October 21 – 25

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Tomato Bake, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Colelasw, Corn, Snack-n-bread, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

