South Park School District RE

Menus for August 19 - 22

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Choice, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Pipin’ Hot Oatmeal, Eggs, Warm Cinnamon Apples, Dried Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Silverheels Eggs or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Piggy in a Blanket, Fresh Fruit Choice, Corn on the Cob, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Cheesy Mac & Cheese Peas & Carrots, Fruit Bomb! Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Chili, Chilled Peaches, Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls, Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Steamed Veggies, Orange Medley, Fortune Cookie, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for August 19 - 22

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Taco bar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

