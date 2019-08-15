South Park School District RE
Menus for August 19 - 22
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Choice, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Pipin’ Hot Oatmeal, Eggs, Warm Cinnamon Apples, Dried Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Silverheels Eggs or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Piggy in a Blanket, Fresh Fruit Choice, Corn on the Cob, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Cheesy Mac & Cheese Peas & Carrots, Fruit Bomb! Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Chili, Chilled Peaches, Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls, Milk Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Steamed Veggies, Orange Medley, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for August 19 - 22
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Taco bar, Sour Cream, Salsa, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
