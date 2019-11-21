Untangle your holiday lights and decorate your homes and businesses for the annual Fairplay holiday lighting contest. This contest is for residents and businesses inside the Town limits. The Board of Trustees for the Town of Fairplay will be judging the entries on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The winners will be announced on Dec. 13 and awarded $200 for the best residential entry and $300 for the best business entry. There is no need to sign up, just make sure your lights are turned on by dark on Dec. 12. Brighten up Fairplay this holiday season. For more information, please call Town Hall at 719-836-2622.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Fitzsimmons Middle School recognized with John Irwin School of Excellence award
- Where have all the birds gone?
- Free Community Resource Fair in Fairplay
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Antique truck in Lake George
- Perspectives regarding mental health, suicides in Park County
- Lake George then and now
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- It’s all about exposure
- Park County needs volunteers to help law enforcement and victims
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.