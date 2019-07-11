The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring the July “WE Write” free writing session open to the public on Monday, July 22, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Avenue. Author, award-winning blogger, editor, CCWE President Jennifer Sweete will lead the session: “What actually happened? The rest of the story.” We’ll write short stories using prompts that spin from the introductions to real life stories. Get ready to twist the plot. Bring paper, a writing instrument or a laptop, a snack to share for a morning break and your own beverage. Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously. To respect those with allergies, please refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org as seating is limited. More information at www.CCWritersExchange.org.

