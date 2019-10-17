Join the Park County Historical Society on Sunday, Oct. 27 for a tour of Platte Canyon cemeteries. We will share stories of our Canyon  predecessors, along with some ancestors from the vicinity. We will tour three or four cemeteries in the Canyon. Meet at McGraw Memorial Park in Bailey at 11 a.m., and we’ll start the tour from there. Come celebrate our Park County predecessors. Call 303-838-7740 for more information, or visit www.parkcountyhistory.com.

