Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, opens to the public with our regular hours on Monday, July 20. We will also continue our curbside service pickup on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Our book garage will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our open hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Visit our website and explore our free incredible programs for all ages, http://parkcounty.colibraries.org. We look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions please contact us at 719-836-4297 or fairplaylib@parkco.us.
