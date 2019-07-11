Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office at the upcoming listening session.
The listening session will take place Thursday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Fairplay Public Library, 400 Front Street.
To schedule an appointment, send an email to Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov.
