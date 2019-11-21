Non-profits that directly serve individuals or local families in the Bailey to Conifer area are invited to apply to be a Platte Canyon Community Partnership beneficiary in 2020. Applications deadline is Dec 13.
The PCCP Resale Boutique is an all-volunteer non-profit located in Bailey Plaza at 60615 U.S. Highway 285. Its mission is to support other non-profits in the area. To date they have given away over $45,000.
Applications are available at the Resale Boutique, 303-816-7423, or on our website, www.pccpresale-boutique.org.
