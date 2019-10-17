Come join us for the firsts annual Fall Festival fundraiser, a fun day for the whole family at Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: 187 Wooly Worm Lane, Fairplay
Entry: $5/person, under two free
What: Pony and horse rides, face painting, pumpkin patch, hay rides, silent auction, petting zoo, games and activities, and more.
This community event at the Rescue is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. All proceeds benefit the animals. Please share this with all you can. FVHRR is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization. For more information email farviewhorserescue@gmail.com or call 970-376-2103.
