The seventh annual Conifer Elevation Run/Walk in Conifer is a fundraiser for Conifer High School Lobos Unified Boosters and the Conifer Community Trails. It will take place Saturday, July 27. Race categories include a 10K, 5K and 2-mile Fun Run. There is also an option, for those who still want to support but can’t be present, to be a virtual runner. This event is followed by a two-day event on Sutton Road with music, food and vendors at the seventh annual Conifer Elevation Celebration.
For more information, including registration information, visit clubchs.org/Elevation.
