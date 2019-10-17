Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Rehab department will host a six-week exercise and educational class for men. The series of classes will begin on Friday, Oct. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the second-floor group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
The classes are free and focus on men’s pelvic anatomy, sexual health, mobility and stability, and breathing techniques. The series is designed for men as they age or are recovering from medical conditions such as prostate cancer. The instructors are Lydia Segal, M.D., M.P.H., and HRRMC’s pelvic health physical therapists.
For more information or to register, visit hrrmc.com/events or call 719-530-2040.
