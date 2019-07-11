Shepherd of the Rockies Lutheran Church, located at 106 Rosalie Road, near U.S. Highway 285, is hosting their annual garage sale on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. We are offering many gently-used items, breakfast burritos, hot dogs, chili, sauerkraut, coffee, soft drinks and baked goods. Come and choose what items you want and enjoy our tasty food offerings. Questions? Call the church at 303-838-2161.
