South Park School District RE-2

Menus for November 4 – 7

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: French Toast Sticks or Cereal, Eggs, Banana, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Raisins, Milk

Thursday: South Park Egg Sandwich or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Campfire Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Fish Sticks, Broccoli, Pears, Blueberry Muffin, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: Deli Turkey Sub, Sun Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for November 4 – 8

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Cornbread, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Carrots, Salad, Brownie,, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Broccoli, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cornbread, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

