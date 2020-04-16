Park County Senior Coalition recently received emergency funding from the Older Americans Act and Summit Foundation to provide emergency meals to Park County residents 60 years of age and up.
Clients who have registered with PCSC in the last six months can call 719-836-4295 or e-mail their request to participate. New or renewing clients can submit a completed copy of the registration form available at http://www.parkco.us/746/Senior-Coalition to PO Box 309, Fairplay CO 80440.
Please be aware that call volume and remote staffing are causing delays in response time. Requests will be prioritized and filled as funding allows.
