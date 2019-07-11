The Bailey Library, 350 Bulldogger Road, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing. Join us in the Community Room on Saturday, July 20, at 11:15 a.m.
Charles O’Brien, from Colorado School of Mines and president of the Colorado School of Mines Astronomy Club, will present a PowerPoint presentation combined with a scale Lego model Saturn V rocket, moon globe(s) and materials from the Night Sky Network’s toolkits about the moon. Snacks will be provided.
For more information, call 303-838-5539.
