Mountain Man owner Jeff Long, along with Georgia Comstock, is cooking up a chili dinner. This will be costume bingo, so come in your best scary, funny getup. Dinner is $5 adult, $3 kids, 6 to 7 p.m. Bingo is 10 games for $10, including the famous $100 blackout round, bingo 7 to 9 p.m. The Como Civic Association welcomes anyone to assist in cooking or serving dinner, bingo setup or leanup, etc. This month we really need everyone to pitch in and help things go smoothly at Como Civic Center ,165 Spruce Street, Como. For more information call Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.

