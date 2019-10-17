Mountain Man owner Jeff Long, along with Georgia Comstock, is cooking up a chili dinner. This will be costume bingo, so come in your best scary, funny getup. Dinner is $5 adult, $3 kids, 6 to 7 p.m. Bingo is 10 games for $10, including the famous $100 blackout round, bingo 7 to 9 p.m. The Como Civic Association welcomes anyone to assist in cooking or serving dinner, bingo setup or leanup, etc. This month we really need everyone to pitch in and help things go smoothly at Como Civic Center ,165 Spruce Street, Como. For more information call Sandra Doran, CCA Bingo chairperson, 303-807-4273.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Park County Sheriff and commissioners draw almost 70 to town hall meeting
- Teachers strike in Park County School District RE-2
- Challenge America hosts veteran Music Therapy retreat in Lake George
- Local residents sound off about state’s most deadly highway
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Look at both sides of RE-2 School salary dispute
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Katy Davis to be honored for service to Platte Canyon School District
- Senior Expo for Bailey area Oct. 18
- Teachers strike in Park County School District RE-2
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.