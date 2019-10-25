Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for October 28 – November 1

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for October 28 – 31

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Pancakes or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Blueberry Cup, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Cinnamon Pretzel or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Grapes, Dry Fruit, Milk

Thursday: South Park Eggs or Cereal, Orange Juice, Fruit Cup, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Filet, Seasoned Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

