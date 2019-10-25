Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for October 28 – November 1
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: Pizza, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Mac and Cheese, Cornbread, Peas, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Taco Bar, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Thursday: Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Relish, Cheese, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk, or Salad Bar
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for October 28 – 31
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: Pancakes or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Blueberry Cup, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Cinnamon Pretzel or Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Grapes, Dry Fruit, Milk
Thursday: South Park Eggs or Cereal, Orange Juice, Fruit Cup, Toast, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Filet, Seasoned Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
