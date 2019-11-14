South Park School District RE-2
Menus for November 18 –21
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: Yogurt Parfait or Cereal, Eggs, Berry Cup, Juice, Toast, Milk
Wednesday: Bagel w/Cream Cheese or Cereal, Eggs, Kiwi/Strawberry Cup, Milk
Thursday: Miner’s Boiled Eggs with Breakfast Sausage or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk
Lunch
Monday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Thanksgiving Dinner, Come Join Us! Adults=$3.50, PK-5=$2.00, 6-12=$2.50
Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Rice, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for November 18 –22
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Chicken ala King, Rice, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Nachos with Chicken, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: Fall Harvest: Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Roll and Butter, Cranberry Pie, Fruit and Milk, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
Monday: Chicken a la King with Rice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Nachos with Diced Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Rice, Cheese, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Hashbrowns, Eggs, Orange Juice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Friday: Fall Harvest: Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Roll and Butter, Cranberry Pie, Fruit and Milk
