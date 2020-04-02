Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Legion Post 172 has canceled the 2020 Easter Egg Hunt in Fairplay.
The event was scheduled for April 12 at South Park City Museum. Each year this event is produced by the American Legion in Fairplay, and sponsored by the Town of Fairplay. We regret this event cannot be held, but for safety reasons, feel it is best to cancel.
If you have questions, please contact Julie Bullock at 719-836-2622 or via e-mail at jbullock@fairplayco.us.
