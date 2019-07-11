On Sunday, July 21, StageDoor Theatre will hold auditions for “Motherhood Out Loud.” The auditions will take place at StageDoor Theatre, 25797 Conifer Road, Aspen Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Email Susie Couch, producer, for appointment: scouch@stagedoortheatre.org. Come with a prepared, two-minute, comedic monologue. You may use one of the monologues from the show, posted at www.stagedoortheatre.org/auditions. Visit Auditions at www.stagedoortheatre.org for further information about rehearsal dates, show dates and roles.
Latest e-Edition
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Rebellious spirit, generous heart
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Park County releases new ordinance regarding burn permits and burn bans
- Historic narrow gauge railcar returns home
- Park County man receives lifetime suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for repeated wildlife exploitation
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Big snow year presents on and off-trail danger for high-elevation hikers
- Ann Lukacs receives certification as Colorado Change Leader
- Jesse Walters named new principal at Fitzsimmons Middle School
- Special events and characters visit South Park City Museum this summer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.