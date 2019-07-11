On Sunday, July 21, StageDoor Theatre will hold auditions for “Motherhood Out Loud.” The auditions will take place at StageDoor Theatre, 25797 Conifer Road, Aspen Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Email Susie Couch, producer, for appointment: scouch@stagedoortheatre.org. Come with a prepared, two-minute, comedic monologue. You may use one of the monologues from the show, posted at www.stagedoortheatre.org/auditions. Visit Auditions at www.stagedoortheatre.org for further information about rehearsal dates, show dates and roles.

