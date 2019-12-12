Mountain Area artists collaborate to create for you the Mountain Area Nutcracker, a family-friendly show, with lovely and lighthearted party guests, dancing dolls, a playful battle between mice and toys that have come to life, and a picturesque journey through the land of the snow. Audiences will be entertained by dancers from other lands, waltzing flowers, and the Sugarplum Fairy herself. Plan on coming out to support our local dancers, choreographers, and creative artists who have contributed to this one-of-a kind Nutcracker experience.
Local dance professionals and students perform this holiday classic. Backdrop art created by local dancer and artist, Abbey Murphy.
Performances at The Indigo Bridge Theatre, 26437 Conifer Road, Conifer, on Friday, Dec 13, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets available at https://www.showclix.com/event/mountain-area-nutcracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.