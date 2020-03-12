South Park School District RE-2

Menus for March 9 – 12

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Dried Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Hot Oatmeal, Scrambled Eggs, Warm Cinnamon Apples, Toast, Raisins, Milk

Thursday: Silverheels Eggs or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Wagon Wheel Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Campfire Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Fish Filet Sandwich, Coleslaw, Pears, Blueberry Muffin, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: South Park Nachos, Fiesta Beans, Strawberry Slush, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for March 9 – 13

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Taco Bar, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Cornbread, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: Turkey and Ham Club Sandwich, Veggie Sticks, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sun Chips, Fruit and Milk - DCES EARLY RELEASE

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: Milk, Fruit, Breakfast Burrito

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Chicken Tamale Pie, Carrots, Salad, Brownie, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Thursday: Potato Bar, Chili, Broccoli, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cornbread, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Friday: Pizza, Salad, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

