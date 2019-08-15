The Taste of Italy annual fundraiser for Mountain Peace Shelter will once again be held at Glen Isle Resort, 573 Old Stagecoach Road in Bailey on Aug. 24.
Held in the newly renovated Kiva Room at the resort, the evening will begin with happy hour at 4 p.m, followed with dinner and live entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person (sold in advance only) and can be purchased at www.mountainpeace.org or at the Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique at 60615 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey Plaza.
Participate in the silent auction while enjoying an Italian meal with homemade lasagna, salads, bread, and end with a variety of desserts.
Sponsorships are available.
