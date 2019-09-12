Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is offering a class on obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. The class will be held in the hospital’s second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
TC Rodak, a registered sleep technician, will help participants understand how to prepare for a sleep study and what happens during the study. Sleep apnea and various related treatments will be discussed, including information about continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.
This class is free and open to anyone interested. If your provider has ordered a sleep study or suspects you may have sleep apnea, it is recommended that you attend this class. Refreshments and a light breakfast will be provided. For more information, contact TC Rodak at 719-530-2280.
