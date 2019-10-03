South Park School District RE-2

Menus for October 7 – 10

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast (Choose 3-4)

Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk

Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Dried Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Hot Oatmeal, Scrambled Eggs, Warm Cinnamon Apples, Toast, Raisins, Milk

Thursday: Silverheels Eggs or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Tuesday: Cheesy Pasta, Peas & Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Wednesday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Orange Medley, Oriental Veggies, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for October 7 – 11

Deer Creek Elementary

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE

Lunch

Monday: Chicken a la King, Rice, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday: Nachos with Chicken, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk

Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE

Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Grab-and-go Breakfast

Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin

Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese

Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal

Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE

Lunch

Monday: Chicken a la King with Rice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Wednesday: Nachos with Diced Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Rice, Cheese, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Hashbrowns, Eggs, Orange Juice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar

Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.