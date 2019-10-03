South Park School District RE-2
Menus for October 7 – 10
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast (Choose 3-4)
Monday: Cereal, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Fruit Cup, Dried Fruit, Toast, Milk
Tuesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin or Cereal, Eggs, Orange Smiles, Dried Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Hot Oatmeal, Scrambled Eggs, Warm Cinnamon Apples, Toast, Raisins, Milk
Thursday: Silverheels Eggs or Cereal, Fresh Orange Juice, Fruit Choice, Toast, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Hot Dog, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Tuesday: Cheesy Pasta, Peas & Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Wednesday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Thursday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Orange Medley, Oriental Veggies, Milk, Fresh Salad/Veggie Choice
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for October 7 – 11
Deer Creek Elementary
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE
Lunch
Monday: Chicken a la King, Rice, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Hamburger, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday: Nachos with Chicken, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Veggie Bar, Fruit, Milk
Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE
Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Grab-and-go Breakfast
Monday: Milk, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Muffin
Tuesday: Milk, Fruit, Bagel with Cream Cheese
Wednesday: Milk, Fruit, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Milk, Orange Juice, Fruit, Cheese Stick, Cereal
Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE
Lunch
Monday: Chicken a la King with Rice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Tuesday: Hamburger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickle, Onions, Fries, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Wednesday: Nachos with Diced Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Rice, Cheese, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Thursday: Pancake Wrap with Syrup, Hashbrowns, Eggs, Orange Juice, Veggie Sticks, Fruit, Milk; or Salad Bar
Friday: NO SCHOOL – TEACHER INSERVICE
