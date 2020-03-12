Please join us for our annual fundraiser, Sunday, March 15, noon to 3 p.m. at Glen Isle Resort. Chances raises money for college scholarships for Platte Canyon High School seniors.
The event will include:
The best barbecue in town: brisket, sausages, baked beans, and German cabbage. Donation based per plate (pay what you can).
Cash bar, serving beverages from Aspen Peak Cellars and Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery.
All kinds of great silent auction items from our local businesses, and a live auction at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.