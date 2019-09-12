Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative invites everyone to join in a nature discovery hike, with birding, with South Park Ranger District. It will take place Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon (approximately), on Limber Grove Trail. Take U.S. Highway 285 from Fairplay south to Park County Road 18. Follow USFS signs to Horseshoe Campground. Look for more information on  www.mrhi.org, or email info@mrhi.org.

